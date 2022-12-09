Left Menu

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:04 IST
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No new coronavirus infection or pandemic-related death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Friday, health officials said.

The state has only four active COVID-19 patients now.

Before this, there was no addition to the case tally or death toll on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23 and December 3 and 4, said an official.

The infection count and death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,737 and 14,146, respectively.

One recovery during the day took the number of recoveries to 11,63,587.

The active caseload in the state is four and 25 districts do not have any COVID-19 cases.

As many as 1,486 samples were examined during the day. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures: Total cases 11,77,737, New cases zero, Death toll 14,146, Recovered 11,63,587, Active cases four, total tests 1,88,15,005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022