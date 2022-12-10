Maha: Thane sees 3 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 36

With the addition of three new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Thane district is at 7,47,368, a health official said on Saturday. After the latest infections reported on Friday, the district now has 36 active cases, he said. The toll remained unchanged at 11,967, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,36,122, the official added.

