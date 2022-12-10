Maha: Thane sees 3 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 36
With the addition of three new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtras Thane district is at 7,47,368, a health official said on Saturday. After the latest infections reported on Friday, the district now has 36 active cases, he said.
