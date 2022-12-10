Left Menu

Mumbai logs 20 COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,744 with no fresh fatality being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.With the surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases jumped to 73 from 61 the previous day, it said.A day earlier, Mumbai recorded five COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:29 IST
Mumbai logs 20 COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Saturday reported 20 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,54,997, the city civic body said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,744 with no fresh fatality being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

With the surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases jumped to 73 from 61 the previous day, it said.

A day earlier, Mumbai recorded five COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities. As per the bulletin, the average doubling rate of cases in the city increased to 1,36,447 days, while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,180 with eight patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,181 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,85,87,428.

The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 3 and December 9 stood at 0.001 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022