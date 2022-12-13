Travellers in Hong Kong can go directly to mainland China if they meet criteria - govt

Hong Kong's government said on Tuesday that travellers arriving in the city are free to continue directly to mainland China or Macau as long as they meet the required criteria.

Under previous COVID-19 rules, travellers had to wait three days in the city before continuing to the mainland.

The move comes after China jettisoned some of the world's toughest restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

