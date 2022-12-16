Left Menu

Russian missile hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih, two killed - governor

Two people were killed and at least five wounded on Friday when a Russian missile hit a residential building in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said. "A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. The stairwell was destroyed. At least five were wounded, including two children. All are in hospital," Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:24 IST
Russian missile hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih, two killed - governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two people were killed and at least five wounded on Friday when a Russian missile hit a residential building in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said.

"A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. The stairwell was destroyed. Two people were killed. At least five were wounded, including two children. All are in hospital," Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022