Left Menu

Ukraine says nearly all missiles shot down in Kyiv attack

Kyiv authorities said Ukraines capital withstood one of the biggest rocket attacks since Russian forces invaded the country nearly 10 months ago, reporting that air defenses shot down nearly all that entered the citys airspace.The Kyiv City Administration said 37 of about 40 missiles were intercepted.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:19 IST
Ukraine says nearly all missiles shot down in Kyiv attack
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv authorities said Ukraine's capital withstood “one of the biggest rocket attacks” since Russian forces invaded the country nearly 10 months ago, reporting that air defenses shot down nearly all that entered the city's airspace.

The Kyiv City Administration said 37 of “about 40” missiles were intercepted. One person was injured.

The estimates came as Russian forces launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine on Friday, officials said.

Explosions were reported in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine, while electricity and water services were interrupted in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022