Ukraine says nearly all missiles shot down in Kyiv attack
Kyiv authorities said Ukraines capital withstood one of the biggest rocket attacks since Russian forces invaded the country nearly 10 months ago, reporting that air defenses shot down nearly all that entered the citys airspace.The Kyiv City Administration said 37 of about 40 missiles were intercepted.
The estimates came as Russian forces launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine on Friday, officials said.
Explosions were reported in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine, while electricity and water services were interrupted in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.(AP) RUP
