Thane civic chief finds hospital premises dirty, orders action on housekeeping firm

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thane municipal corporation chief Abhijit Bangar on Friday directed officials to take action against a housekeeping firm for not maintaining cleanliness at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

The civic chief had visited the hospital on Thursday and found it to be dirty, with just 108 of the stipulated 180 workers of the housekeeping firm on duty, an official said.

''He said the number of NICU beds should be increased by 10 and directed that more counters be opened to process patients' case papers. He also asked officials to provide Rs 1 lakh for cartridges to keep the sonography section functional,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

