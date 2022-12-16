Mumbai records 5 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 60

Mumbai on Friday logged five new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 11,55,037, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,745.

On Thursday, Mumbai had recorded five cases and zero fatality.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,35,232 after five more patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 60 active cases, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The case doubling rate has increased to 1,81,934 days, while coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, said the bulletin.

As many as 2,578 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, taking their cumulative count to 1,85,99,933, it said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 9 and December 15 was 0.0004 per cent, said the civic body.

