No new COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh for third day in a row

Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded no new coronavirus case or death for the third straight day, health officials said.

The state has so far this year witnessed 15 days when no cases or deaths were reported. December 2022 has seen eight such days.

The infection tally stood at 11,77,741, recovery tally at 11,63,591 and death toll at 14,146.

The active caseload in the state is four. As many as 1,146 samples were examined during the day, which took the overall test count to 1,88,22,363.

