Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh for third day in a row

December 2022 has seen eight such days.The infection tally stood at 11,77,741, recovery tally at 11,63,591 and death toll at 14,146.The active caseload in the state is four. As many as 1,146 samples were examined during the day, which took the overall test count to 1,88,22,363.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:40 IST
No new COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh for third day in a row
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded no new coronavirus case or death for the third straight day, health officials said.

The state has so far this year witnessed 15 days when no cases or deaths were reported. December 2022 has seen eight such days.

The infection tally stood at 11,77,741, recovery tally at 11,63,591 and death toll at 14,146.

The active caseload in the state is four. As many as 1,146 samples were examined during the day, which took the overall test count to 1,88,22,363.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022