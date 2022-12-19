Left Menu

China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier

The country reported 1,995 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 18, compared with 2,097 a day earlier, Excluding imported infections, China reported 1,918 new local symptomatic cases, down from 2,028 a day earlier. As of Dec. 18, mainland China had confirmed 380,453 cases with symptoms. Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-COVID policies.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 06:42 IST
China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier

China reported two new COVID-19 deaths for Dec 18, compared with none the previous day, increasing the nation's fatalities to 5,237, the National Health Commission said on Monday. The country reported 1,995 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 18, compared with 2,097 a day earlier,

Excluding imported infections, China reported 1,918 new local symptomatic cases, down from 2,028 a day earlier. As of Dec. 18, mainland China had confirmed 380,453 cases with symptoms.

Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-COVID policies.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bank on China opening; oil climbs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022