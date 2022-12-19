New Zealand’s COVID-19 settings to remain unchanged

Make sure you're prepared for if you get COVID-19 while on holiday so we can all enjoy a safe as summer, COVID-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

"New Zealand's settings will remain unchanged following a final review for the year," Ayesha Verrall said.

"That includes the retention of 7-day mandatory isolation for positive cases, in order to break the chain of transmission and keep cases and hospitalisations at a manageable level."

The Government continues to provide masks, RATs and vaccines free from thousands of locations around the country. RATs can be ordered from the online requestor site or over the phone, and masks and vaccines from your local pharmacy or through your GP.

"Ahead of summer, we are encouraging New Zealanders to take simple precautions to keep a lid on COVID-19 and ensure our hard working health workers get the break they deserve," Ayesha Verrall said.

"If you are eligible for a booster, get one now. If you haven't had your first or second dose, it's not too late. Getting boosted significantly reduces your chances of ending up in hospital needing care.

"Making sure you're up to date with your vaccines should be the first thing on your to-do list before Christmas.

"We recently extended second booster eligibility to Māori and Pacific peoples aged 40 and over, if you're now eligible then book in and get boosted before going to see whānau or heading away for the holidays.

"Many people have been taking advantage of available anti-viral medications, with 4000 doses being administered each week currently. We know this has been keeping people out of hospital and reduced the impact of COVID-19 on the health system.

You can get antiviral medication if you're eligible and test positive for COVID-19. In the first instance for information and eligibility criteria visit the COVID-19 Health Hub website or speak to your GP or pharmacist.

As always if you need COVID-19 health advice call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 54 53 for free, any time, any day, even on Christmas.

"With many people travelling around the country over the coming weeks, it's important that everyone plays their part. Get prepared now so we can all have safe as summer." Ayesha Verrall said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)