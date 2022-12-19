Left Menu

12 kg tumour removed from man's abdomen in Delhi

A part of pancreas, stomach, and colon were removed and left kidney, adrenal gland and spleen were removed completely to perform the surgery, the doctor explained.Since these tumours are not responsive to any other form of treatment, its removal through surgery was the only curative option, he said.The surgical procedure was very complex, challenging and lasted for eight hours, Kumar added.The patient was discharged after five days of radiation therapy to reduce the probability of relapses in the future, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:26 IST
12 kg tumour removed from man's abdomen in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old man, having a 12 kg recurrent and rare tumour, underwent a surgery at a private hospital here, doctors said on Monday.

The patient had been suffering from retroperitoneal sarcoma since 2018 and had undergone surgical removal twice in the last four years. Retroperitoneal sarcoma (RPS) is a rare tumour of the abdomen that can grow quite large without showing any symptoms, they added.

In addition, when symptoms do arise, they are vague -- for example, feeling full and discomfort with gradual loss of appetite.

Such tumours are notorious for relapse, and it does not only impact physical health but also mental health, the doctors said, adding that subsequent surgery also becomes complex and challenging.

In the patient's case, the tumour, measuring 30x30 cm in size, was sitting on major blood vessels, they said.

''It had grown to fill the entire abdomen, including neighbouring organs. The patient was unable to eat and blood loss was causing him severe weakness, low haemoglobin, and a compromised nutritional status due to significant weight loss,'' a doctor at the HCMT Manipal Hospitals in Dwarka said.

Senior Surgical Oncologist Sanjeev Kumar and his team treated the patient.

''The tumour was affecting the left kidney, adrenal gland, pancreas, spleen, stomach, and colon. A part of pancreas, stomach, and colon were removed and left kidney, adrenal gland and spleen were removed completely to perform the surgery,'' the doctor explained.

Since these tumours are not responsive to any other form of treatment, its removal through surgery was the only curative option, he said.

''The surgical procedure was very complex, challenging and lasted for eight hours,'' Kumar added.

The patient was discharged after five days of radiation therapy to reduce the probability of relapses in the future, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022