US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open after BOJ's policy surprise

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised global investors with a policy shift that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.30 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32,735.24. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.19 points, or 0.19%, at 3,810.47, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.87 points, or 0.04%, to 10,709.29 at the opening bell.

