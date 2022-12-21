Left Menu

Japan visitors surge to near 1 mln in first full month after COVID easing

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 12:50 IST
Representative iamage
  • Japan

Visitor arrivals to Japan jumped to nearly 1 million in November, the first full month after the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years, data showed on Wednesday.

The number of foreign visitors, for both tourism and business, rose to 934,500 last month, almost double the October figure, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

Arrivals were still down 62% from the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

