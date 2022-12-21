Use common sense as ambulance workers strike, UK minister says

Britain's health minister Steve Barclay on Wednesday said people should use their common sense as the healthcare system will be under pressure as ambulance workers strike on Wednesday.

"I think just use their common sense the system will be under very significant pressure," he told BBC News.

"I think people can see that in terms of the fact that the trade unions are not covering all of the urgent calls which themselves, category three, can become very serious."

