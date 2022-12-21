COVID-19: K'taka to monitor international flyers at Bengaluru airport, says Health Minister

The Karnataka government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital.

''We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start monitoring passengers there,'' Sudhakar told reporters here.

Initially, a state government release had mentioned that authorities would be screening the air passengers but the minister later clarified to the media that the flyers would only be monitored.

The minister emphasised the need for people to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in virus cases in some parts of the world, especially in China. He said new COVID-19 guidelines would be issued soon.

The state government has taken measures to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines.

''Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore, we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage,'' Sudhakar said.

''A high-level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the next course of action,'' he added.

The state has achieved 100 per cent double dose COVID-19 vaccination, but a lot of people are yet to take precaution jab.

''All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it,'' Sudhakar said in an appeal to people.

As the vaccine for children above 12 years of age is available, he said they should also take the jab, the minister said.

''We can minimise the intensity of this disease by taking the vaccine,'' Sudhakar said.

The minister said the state government will be in touch with the Health Ministry and will seek its guidance.

''We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard,'' he added.

