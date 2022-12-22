Left Menu

Important for all countries, including China, to share COVID-19 experience -Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 23:18 IST
It is important for all countries, including China, to share information with the world about what they're experiencing with COVID-19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, as some health experts have questioned whether China might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak.

China to date has not asked for help from the United States with COVID-19, Blinken told reporters at a press briefing, adding that Washington is prepared to provide help to any country that asks for it.

