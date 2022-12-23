Left Menu

China estimates COVID surge is infecting 37 million people a day - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 37 million people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this week, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing estimates from the government's top health authority.

About 248 million people, which is nearly 18% of the population, are likely to have contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December, the report said, citing minutes from an internal meeting of China's National Health Commission held on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

