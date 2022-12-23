Left Menu

MP: Nearly 83 pc people in Indore not inoculated with precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:05 IST
Nearly 83 per cent of eligible population in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has not taken the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Friday.

The stock of Covidshield vaccine has also gotten over in Indore, which was one of the worst affected districts in the state amid the pandemic, the official said. At least 30 lakh people have taken the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only five lakh have taken the precautionary booster dose, district vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

“This indicates that there are still 25 lakh people who have not taken the precautionary jab of the vaccine,” he said.

However, people have again started showing interest in getting inoculated with the booster dose since the last few days and the authorities have also increased the number of vaccination centres in the district, the official said.

Dr Gupta further said that the stock of Covishield vaccine has gotten over in the district and a request has been sent to the government to provide 15,000 doses.

People had stopped taking the precautionary shot since a long time due to which the doses were not sent to the district, the official added.

