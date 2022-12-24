Left Menu

Mumbai measles tally rises by two to touch 514; Maha cases at 1,162

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 23:49 IST
Mumbai measles tally rises by two to touch 514; Maha cases at 1,162
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Saturday reported two measles cases, which took the infection tally to 514, while the death toll stood unchanged at nine, a civic official said.

The city also has five suspected cases, where it is yet to be confirmed if measles was the cause of death, he added.

Thirty-seven children were admitted in hospitals during the day and an equal number were discharged, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said.

Of the 335 beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection, only 114 were occupied, it added.

Of the 2,60,739 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group in 78 health posts, 77,827 children have been given additional doses of Measles-Rubella special dose, the release said.

Of the 5,293 children in the 6-month to 9-month age segment in 21 health posts, where the number cases in the sub 9-month group is more than 10 per cent of lab confirmed case, 1,940 were administered 'zero dose' of MR vaccine.

Meanwhile, the measles tally in Maharashtra was 1,162 as on Friday, while the death toll was 20.

A state health department report said it had started a special drive from December 15 for administering additional doses of measles and rubella to the children of the 9-month to 5-year age group in a gap of 28 days.

The release said 55,410 first doses and 53,951 doses of MR have been given to children through 13,434 additional vaccination sessions as part of the special statewide drive.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022