Mumbai measles tally rises by two to touch 514; Maha cases at 1,162

Mumbai on Saturday reported two measles cases, which took the infection tally to 514, while the death toll stood unchanged at nine, a civic official said.

The city also has five suspected cases, where it is yet to be confirmed if measles was the cause of death, he added.

Thirty-seven children were admitted in hospitals during the day and an equal number were discharged, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said.

Of the 335 beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection, only 114 were occupied, it added.

Of the 2,60,739 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group in 78 health posts, 77,827 children have been given additional doses of Measles-Rubella special dose, the release said.

Of the 5,293 children in the 6-month to 9-month age segment in 21 health posts, where the number cases in the sub 9-month group is more than 10 per cent of lab confirmed case, 1,940 were administered 'zero dose' of MR vaccine.

Meanwhile, the measles tally in Maharashtra was 1,162 as on Friday, while the death toll was 20.

A state health department report said it had started a special drive from December 15 for administering additional doses of measles and rubella to the children of the 9-month to 5-year age group in a gap of 28 days.

The release said 55,410 first doses and 53,951 doses of MR have been given to children through 13,434 additional vaccination sessions as part of the special statewide drive.