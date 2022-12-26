Mainland China reports no new COVID deaths for Dec 25 -China CDC
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 08:50 IST
China reported no new COVID-19 deaths in mainland for Dec. 25, the same a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
Deaths in China stand at 5,241.
