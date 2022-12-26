Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat breast cancer
- Country:
- India
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Fulvestrant injection used in treatment of breast cancer.
The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Fulvestrant injection of strength 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose prefilled syringe, the company said in a statement.
The approved injection is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Faslodex Injection, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, it added.
Fulvestrant injection is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of breast cancer, the company said. For 12 months ended September 2022, Fulvestrant injection, 250 mg/5 mL, had an estimated market size of USD 71 million, the company said citing IQVIA data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will hold talks on making health accessible, affordable at Health Ministers' Conclave: Mansukh Mandaviya
Mandaviya takes bicycle ride in Varanasi, appeals to use cycle for commuting to nearby places
Allahabad HC stays transfer of constable who complained of substandard food at police mess
Union Health Minister Mandaviya offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple
USFDA issues warning letter to Glenmark for lapses at Goa plant