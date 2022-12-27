Health Minister Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital, reviews Covid mock drill

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday reviewed the Covid response mock drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital here, conducted as part of a nationwide exercise, to check its preparedness to deal with any surge in cases.

Clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial, Mandaviya said, noting public as well as private hospitals are undertaking the drill which the Centre suggested to all states and union territories amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

''I reviewed the Covid response mock drill at Safdarjung Hospital. This mock drill was necessary to know how prepared our hospitals are,'' the minister said.

''Covid cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire Covid infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are at a state of operational readiness,'' he stated.

State health ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective states, he said.

Cautioning against complacency, he urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. He also asked people to refrain from sharing unverified information and ensure high level of preparedness.

The minister visited the 44-bedded Covid centre at the hospital, the triage and testing area which have been created by the hospital along with a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection ward in the makeshift facility which already existed. The health minister also interacted with the hospital officials and instructed them to be prepared for any outbreak.

He said enough funds have been allocated for Covid response and states have been given funds to make all arrangements.

Dr B L Sherwal, the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital, said, ''All symptomatic patients shall be screened, assessed and tested right there in the Covid centre. The report shall be made available within one to two hours following which the decision on admission or discharge shall be taken. Till that time the patient can be monitored. All beds have oxygen facilities.'' Dr Neeraj Gupta, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical care and Sleep medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said of the 44 beds, six are equipped with a ventilator with monitors.

Besides, there is also an 18-bedded dedicated Covid ICU, he said. ''Apart from that there are 81 beds available for Covid treatment. If need be, we can make more available.'' Four international travellers from Myanmar, who tested positive for Covid at the Delhi airport, are admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing ''They were asymptomatic. They will be discharged once they test negative,'' Dr Sherwal informed. Mandaviya had an informal interactive session with Heads of Departments and staff of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. He spent around an hour with the heads of various departments, doctors, nurses, heads of security and sanitation services and listened with patience to their numerous suggestions on quality hospital management, clinical practices, infection control measures, sanitation processes and patient-centered high quality healthcare provision. They shared their experience of working for providing round the clock services during the pandemic.

He advised the HoDs to meet their teams every week, undertake physical visit of all departments and evaluate their performance to ensure best output. He also praised the doctors for their exemplary work during the pandemic.

