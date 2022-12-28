JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION BRINGS TECNIS Synergy™ Toric II OptiBlue® PC-IOL TO INDIA

Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, today announced the availability of TECNIS Synergy™ Toric II OptiBlue® PC-IOL for patients with astigmatism in India. TECNIS Synergy™ Toric II IOL, is a continuous-range-of-vision lens engineered for rotational stability, which locks in visual performance and provides high-quality vision1.

Cataracts are the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide, impacting more than 100 million eyes, with more than 90% of people developing cataracts by the age of 65.2,3 Most people will develop cataracts at some point in their life, and modern cataract surgery is a safe and effective treatment that has a success rate of nearly 98%.4 In India, nearly 73% of adults 60 years and older have cataracts5 and if left untreated, cause vision to deteriorate over time. Astigmatism reduces distance and near visual acuity, vision quality, and depth perception.6,7 All cataracts will eventually need to be surgically removed and replaced with an artificial lens, called an IOL (Intraocular lens).

Burzin Shahana, Country Manager at Johnson & Johnson Vision, Surgical Vision India, said, ''At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we are deeply engaged with Indian health care professionals to reduce cataract burden through innovative, quality-based technologies and products. TECNIS Synergy™ Toric II OptiBlue® PC-IOL is an advanced IOL solution for cataract patients with astigmatism and gives patients the visual clarity and increased spectacle independence to improve their current lifestyles.'' He also added, ''The launch will also expand available options physicians have to provide value to their patients with astigmatism.'' New TECNIS Synergy™ Toric II OptiBlue® PC-IOL (Intraocular Lens) offers an opportunity to address both presbyopia and astigmatism at the time of cataract surgery.8 It's designed to: • Provide high-quality, continuous vision over a full range of distances, including far, intermediate and near, to increase spectacle independence. These Toric IOLs compensate for corneal spherical aberration and corneal astigmatism. 1 • The posterior optic of the lens has a proprietary diffractive surface designed to correct chromatic aberration for enhanced contrast sensitivity and provide high-quality vision over a full range of distances. The diffractive design of this lens leads to high visual acuities across all distances and a continuous range of vision from far through near, resulting in increased spectacle independence. 1 • New frosted haptic design increases the amount of friction between the lens haptic surface and the capsular bag to lock in the Intraocular Lens for rotational stability and visual performance.

In India, TECNIS Synergy™ Toric II OptiBlue® PC-IOL has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

About Johnson & Johnson Vision* At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health worldwide. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better, live better.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies** At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

*Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both. **The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

