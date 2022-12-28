Iraqi man undergoes advanced procedure for acid reflux-related complications at Delhi hospital

A 43-year-old Iraqi man, who had a persistent gastroesophageal reflux, has received a new lease of life after undergoing an advanced procedure at a city hospital, doctors said on Wednesday.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease occurs when stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the tube (esophagus) connecting the mouth and stomach.

''The patient was presented with gastroesophageal reflux symptoms with extreme discomfort in his abdomen. Upon examination, it was revealed that the patient had a history of undergoing surgical procedures three times,'' the private hospital said in a statement.

Looking at his condition, Randeep Wadhawan, head of department of minimal access surgery, bariatric and metabolic, and gastrointestinal surgery, suggested to immediately perform a laparoscopic revision Roux-en-Y gastric bypass procedure on the patient, Manipal Hospital in Dwarka said in the statement, and claimed that he was ''successfully treated''.

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery is a type of weight-loss acid anti-reflux surgery that is usually performed as a laparoscopic procedure with small incisions in the abdomen, it said.

The surgery can help in weight loss and gastroesophageal reflux. The patient had already undergone three surgical procedures, doctors said.

The Roux-en-Y gastric bypass is a gold standard procedure to fix gastroesophageal reflux subsequent to a sleeve gastrectomy, they said.

In past, when the patient had undergone a ''sleeve gastrectomy'' and post the procedure he had immediately developed a ''leakage in his stomach'' leading to further complication and could have even caused mortality, the hospital said.

Due to this, he again had to undergo a procedure within 24 hours of that surgery. However, the patient was developing persistent reflux symptoms and underwent an open hiatus hernia repair in 2020. The Roux-en-Y gastric bypass became complex due to the previous three procedures, doctors said.

Wadhawan said the patient came to us for definitive treatment after losing his hope, as he was not able to get any comfort from the treatment options available in his country.

''The real challenge in this case was that the patient had already undergone three surgeries in the past three years, and undergoing another surgery could be life-threatening. However, we evaluated his condition and performed a laparoscopic revision Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass procedure. This time the procedure was successful, and the patient was discharged within three days,'' he added.

