COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 36 new cases, one death; active count 164

Maharashtra reported 36 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday taking the overall infection tally to 81,36,588, the health department said. The death toll rose to 1,48,416 with one fatality in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra had reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and zero fresh fatality on Tuesday.

With 13,338 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,58,90,128.

The health department said in its report that Pune circle logged the highest 15 new cases, followed by eight cases from Mumbai circle, four cases from Aurangabad circle, three each from Latur and Nagpur circle, two from Akola circle and one from Nashik circle. Kolhapur circle, however, did not report any new COVID-19 case.

Of the eight circles of Maharashtra, only Pune circle reported single fresh fatality, it said. The overall recovery count rose to 79,88,008 as 36 patients recuperated and discharged from the hospitals in the 24 hours.

Maharashtra has 164 active cases and of those, the highest number of 50 cases are from Pune district, followed by 44 cases in Mumbai and 10 cases in Thane district.

Presently, Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, as many as 62,606 passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports. Of these, RT-PCR test of 1,077 passengers was conducted. Two of them tested positive and their samples have been sent to genome sequencing.

In the wake of the rise in the COVID-19 cases in some countries like China, South Korea, Brazil and the USA, the screening of international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports has been started from December 24.

As per the release, until 1 pm on December 2022, a total of 1,436 all secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, including 619 government hospitals, 714 private hospitals, 58 medical colleges and 15 other hospitals, have completed the mock drill and uploaded the information on COVID India portal.

According to the report, Maharashtra currently has 33,475 isolation beds, 34,143 oxygen beds, 9964 ICU beds and 6818 ventilator beds. Also the state has 27,442 doctors, 41,566 nurses, 18,896 healthcare workers at present. Currently, there are 5,37,748 RT-PCR kits, 44,50,215 rapid antigen kits, and 2,070 ambulances available in the state. Maharashtra also has 80,584 oxygen cylinders, 593 liquid oxygen storage tanks and 8,518 medical oxygen gas pipelines, the department said.

The COVID-19 figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,588; fresh cases 36; death toll 1,48,416; recoveries 79,88,008; active cases 164; total tests: 8,58,90,128.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)