Left Menu

Govt asks pharma firms to ensure adequate stocks, availability of all drugs including those for Covid management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:31 IST
Govt asks pharma firms to ensure adequate stocks, availability of all drugs including those for Covid management
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for Covid management, in the supply chain up to the retail level amid rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.

He reviewed the status, adequacy of COVID-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation.

This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, an official statement said.

Through a presentation, the minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario. Mandaviya appreciated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the pandemic in the country, the statement said.

''India's pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries,'' he said.

This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines, he stressed. The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario, the statement said.

They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for Covid management, it said.

They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including Covid drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level. The pharma companies expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of COVID drugs, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022