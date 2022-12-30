Malaysia to screen all inbound travellers, including from China, for fever
Malaysia will screen body temperatures of all inbound travellers, including those from China, to monitor for fever as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said on Friday.
The ministry will also test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19, she said.
