Malaysia to screen inbound travellers, including from China, for fever

Malaysia on Friday said it will screen all inbound travellers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19 as part of fresh measures to prevent an outbreak following Beijing's decision to lift strict zero-COVID policies. The Health Ministry is taking preventative measures as the country faces a risk of an influx of coronavirus cases from abroad, Minister Zaliha Mustafa said in a statement.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:16 IST
