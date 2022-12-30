Left Menu

Spain to require travellers from China test negative for COVID or be fully vaccinated

"At a national level, we will implement airport controls requiring all passengers coming from China to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a full vaccination course," Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters. The new measure comes after the European Union's Health Security Committee met on Thursday to discuss the bloc's common strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus with the influx of visitors from China after the Asian country lifted most of its travel restrictions.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:40 IST
Spain to require travellers from China test negative for COVID or be fully vaccinated
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

People travelling from China to Spain will be required to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, Spain's top health official said on Friday.

Earlier this month, China began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in an abrupt change of policy. "At a national level, we will implement airport controls requiring all passengers coming from China to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a full vaccination course," Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters.

The new measure comes after the European Union's Health Security Committee met on Thursday to discuss the bloc's common strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus with the influx of visitors from China after the Asian country lifted most of its travel restrictions. Darias added that Spain would coordinate at a high level with other member countries to adopt a common policy, while pushing for a revision of the current conditions that need to be met by travellers seeking to obtain the EU's so-called Digital COVID Certificate.

Earlier, countries such as Italy, South Korea, the United States, India and Japan have imposed mandatory testing for visitors from China. Chinese state media

said on Friday the testing requirements imposed around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were "discriminatory".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022