Mumbai reports five new COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:08 IST
Mumbai on Friday recorded five new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital rose to 11,55,122, while death toll remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Thursday, Mumbai had recorded nine new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

The city has 48 active COVID-19 cases now. The number of recovered patients reached 11,35,328 with seven patients recovering.

The average doubling rate -- period taken for caseload to double -- of COVID-19 cases in the city is 1,16,136 days.

Recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,937 swab samples were tested since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted in the state to 1,86,32,183.

The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 23 to 29 was 0.0006 per cent.

