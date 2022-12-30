Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees two COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now six

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:42 IST
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported two COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,754, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count rose by three and touched 11,63,602, leaving the state with six active cases, he said.

The cases were reported in Dhamtari and Kanker districts, he added.

With 1,730 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,39,047, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,754, new cases 2, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,602, active cases 6, today tests 1,730, total tests 1,88,39,047.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

