Chhattisgarh sees two COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now six

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported two COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,754, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count rose by three and touched 11,63,602, leaving the state with six active cases, he said.

The cases were reported in Dhamtari and Kanker districts, he added.

With 1,730 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,39,047, a government release said.

