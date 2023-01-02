Mainland China reports one COVID death for Jan 1
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 07:17 IST
China reported one COVID-19 death in mainland for Jan. 1, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
The death toll was raised to 5,250.
