Mainland China reports one COVID death for Jan 1

China reported one COVID-19 death in mainland for Jan. 1, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The death toll was raised to 5,250.

Also Read: US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)