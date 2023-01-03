Left Menu

China reports 3 COVID deaths for January 2

China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 2, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The official death toll now stands at 5,253.

Also Read: Australia's foreign minister to meet counterpart in China

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

