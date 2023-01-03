China reports 3 COVID deaths for January 2
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 06:17 IST
China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 2, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The official death toll now stands at 5,253.
Also Read: Australia's foreign minister to meet counterpart in China
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement