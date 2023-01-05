Left Menu

Africa CDC: Ebola outbreak in Uganda is coming under control

(Adds more Ouma comments) Jan 5 (Reuters) - Africa's top public health body said on Thursday that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda was coming under control, as it had been 39 days since the last confirmed case of the virus had been reported in the country.

05-01-2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Africa's top public health body said on Thursday that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda was coming under control, as it had been 39 days since the last confirmed case of the virus had been reported in the country. The Africa CDC's acting director, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, told a briefing that if no new cases were reported in Uganda by Jan. 10 then the outbreak would be over.

Ouma told reporters that so far there had been 142 confirmed Ebola cases and 55 deaths in the Uganda outbreak. Vaccine trials against the Sudan strain of Ebola were ongoing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

