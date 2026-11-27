US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could ‌lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine. "During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and ‌made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH," ‌Trump said. Trump has frequently urged a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, but the phrase "territories throughout Europe" suggests territories beyond the battlefield in Ukraine.

Trump did not elaborate on what conduct he was asking Putin to halt. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in 2022, other countries have occasionally accused Russia of provocative behavior. Later on Thursday, Trump reiterated his view that Putin wants to make a deal. But Trump, who has ⁠often regarded diplomacy ​as a matter of personal relationships, said ⁠animosity between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made negotiations difficult.

"The biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago ⁠club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday. Trump said he did not know whether Putin would attend next month's G20 meeting in Florida and expressed doubts that the Russian leader ​would want to attend the December 14 to 15 meeting. "If it were up to me, I'd like to have him," he said.

The Kremlin said on ⁠Thursday that no decision had been made on Putin's participation in the summit. Poland, a NATO member, this week accused Russia of deliberately violating Polish airspace. Estonia recently linked an arson attack to Russia's military intelligence service.

Trump met with ⁠Putin ​last week in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' meeting, part of a diplomatic push by his administration to address the war in Ukraine and broader security issues. He also participated in a trilateral summit with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Trump administration has argued that direct engagement with both leaders could help reduce ⁠global tensions, while critics have questioned whether Washington is applying sufficient pressure on Moscow to end the conflict.

Trump's son-in-law and diplomatic envoy Jared Kushner on Wednesday praised Putin as ⁠a "grandmaster of politics" and a "historic figure" in ⁠a podcast interview with Mathias Dopfner, chief executive of German media group Axel Springer. Kushner argued that Putin had shown "restraint" by refraining from using nuclear weapons despite the risk of the Ukraine war escalating dramatically, and that he believed Putin wanted peace and improved relations with ‌the United States.