Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has moved up three places to joint second in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers following his impressive performance against New Zealand in the first Test, while South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has climbed to third among Test batters, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website. Bumrah picked up five wickets in the drawn first Test against New Zealand, helping him gain three places and share the second spot with England pacer Ollie Robinson. Australia's Mitchell Starc continues to lead the bowling rankings, with a 25-point advantage over the duo.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has also made progress, climbing two places to sixth among Test bowlers after taking eight wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh. Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas moved up two places to 12th following his performance against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Bavuma gained one place to reach third in the Test batting rankings after scoring an unbeaten 68 against Bangladesh. England's Harry Brook and Joe Root continue to occupy the top two positions.

Several Indian batters have also improved their positions in the latest rankings. Rishabh Pant moved up one place to sixth, Shubman Gill climbed three spots to seventh, while Yashasvi Jaiswal gained five places to reach ninth, with all three featuring in the top 10. Further down the list, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton climbed 10 places to joint 15th, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips rose 13 spots to 17th, and Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha gained four places to reach 19th. All three registered career-best ratings following their recent performances in Test cricket.

Rabada and Phillips also made progress in the Test all-rounders' rankings, moving up three places to 10th and four places to 12th, respectively. South Africa's Marco Jansen continues to lead the category. There was also movement in the latest ODI and T20I rankings, with several England players benefiting from their performances against Australia over the past week.

Ben Duckett, who played a key role in England's 2-1 ODI series win over Australia with a century in the series-deciding match in Hobart, climbed three places to fourth among ODI batters. He also achieved a career-best rating. Will Jacks moved up five places to 47th in the ODI batting rankings, while England bowlers Gus Atkinson and Liam Dawson climbed 10 and 14 places to 23rd and 39th, respectively. Both also registered career-best ratings in the ODI bowling rankings. (ANI)