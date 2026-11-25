India is looking to expand its free trade agreement (FTA) footprint across markets that have traditionally remained outside the country's FTA framework, while strengthening support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to achieve its export targets, said Bipin Menon, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the FICCI CMSME Annual Summit 2026, Menon said that despite ongoing global disruptions, new markets are opening up for Indian exporters, with the country pursuing trade negotiations across multiple geographies, particularly Africa and Latin America.

“I think we're trying to look across the geographies now because they're even starting negotiations with some African countries,” Menon said, citing the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) agreement as an example. “They're looking at Latin America in a big way. So I think these two major geographies which have not been part of our normal FTA stories are also opening up,” he added.

Menon highlighted that these markets also see India as a significant market for their products, reflecting mutual interest in expanding trade relations. Emphasising the role of MSMEs in achieving India's export ambitions, Menon said the government's focus is on supporting smaller enterprises across their export journey, from identifying buyers and products to addressing non-tariff measures such as sustainability and environmental standards.

He also stressed the need for developing soft skills among MSME exporters, particularly in engaging with international buyers, alongside institutional support from the Commerce Ministry, Textiles Ministry and other government departments. “Only if we grow the MSMEs in feasible numbers, could we really get the export targets that we have set,” Menon said, stressing, MSMEs could contribute to India's export growth both directly and indirectly by supplying inputs and accessories to larger exporting companies.

On India-EU trade deal, Menon said the European Parliament is expected to be at an advanced stage of clearing the agreement by December, with its implementation likely by early next year, although no specific deadlines have been set. “We do believe that by next month the European Parliament should be in an advanced stage of clearing it, and then subsequently there'll be some time for the implementation…by early next year is the general perception right now,” he said. (ANI)