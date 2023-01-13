China customs says trade with Russia hit new high in 2022
China's exports and imports with Russia hit a new high of 1.28 trillion yuan in 2022, Lyu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, told a news briefing in Beijing on Friday.
Trade with Russia accounted for 3% of China's total for the year, he added.
