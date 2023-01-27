Wells Fargo CEO Scharf's 2022 pay unchanged at $24.5 mln
Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf's total compensation for 2022 was unchanged at $24.5 million, the Wall Street bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf's total compensation for 2022 was unchanged at $24.5 million, the Wall Street bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Scharf's compensation consisted of $2.5 million in base salary, $5.4 million in cash incentive, $10.8 million long-term performance share award and $5.8 million in restricted share rights, the filing showed.
The fourth-largest U.S. lender posted a 50% decline in its fourth-quarter profit, as it racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown. Wall Street's biggest banks saw profits dwindle in 2022 as they stockpiled more rainy-day funds and struggled to contain costs after aggressive interest rate hikes softened demand for mortgages and car loans while raising deposit costs.
Walls Fargo peer JPMorgan Chase & Co last week said it paid its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, $34.5 million for 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. NTSB chair raises safety concerns about heavy electric vehicles
U.S. and Japan agree to step up security cooperation amid China worries
Amazon workers' union victory upheld by U.S. labor board director
FOREX-Yen jumps; dollar tentative ahead of U.S. inflation data
U.S. and Japan agree to step up security cooperation amid China worries