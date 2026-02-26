Left Menu

Tommy Robinson's Controversial Visit to U.S. State Department

British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson visited the U.S. State Department, meeting with officials and drawing attention due to his controversial stance on free speech. The visit highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and UK over freedom of expression, particularly concerning conservative views online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 05:25 IST
British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson recently visited the U.S. State Department, stirring debate due to his well-known controversial views. Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has gained notoriety as a prominent figure in Britain's nationalist movement and a vociferous opponent of immigration.

The State Department acknowledged Robinson's visit, stating it was unofficial, though it did not disclose specifics. Among those Robinson met was Joe Rittenhouse, a senior adviser for the department. Rittenhouse described Robinson as a 'free speech warrior' and expressed support for his efforts in advocating freedom of speech.

The visit comes amidst criticism from the U.S. towards the UK regarding alleged restrictions on free speech, part of a broader pattern where U.S. officials interact with far-right European parties. This highlights the ongoing transatlantic discourse surrounding freedom of expression and censorship, particularly concerning conservative ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

