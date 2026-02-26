Tommy Robinson's Controversial Visit to U.S. State Department

British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson recently visited the U.S. State Department, stirring debate due to his well-known controversial views. Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has gained notoriety as a prominent figure in Britain's nationalist movement and a vociferous opponent of immigration.

The State Department acknowledged Robinson's visit, stating it was unofficial, though it did not disclose specifics. Among those Robinson met was Joe Rittenhouse, a senior adviser for the department. Rittenhouse described Robinson as a 'free speech warrior' and expressed support for his efforts in advocating freedom of speech.

The visit comes amidst criticism from the U.S. towards the UK regarding alleged restrictions on free speech, part of a broader pattern where U.S. officials interact with far-right European parties. This highlights the ongoing transatlantic discourse surrounding freedom of expression and censorship, particularly concerning conservative ideologies.

