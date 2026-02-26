Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Pledges Nuclear Expansion Amid Strained U.S. Relations

Kim Jong Un emphasizes nuclear arsenal expansion, marking a pivotal stance towards U.S. relations, contingent on Washington's approach. The Ninth Congress concludes with a military parade in Pyongyang, as Kim declares South Korea a 'hostile enemy' and outlines North Korea's strategic future, inviting potential dialogue with the U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has publicly committed to expanding his country's nuclear arsenal, a decisive move that places the onus on the United States to adjust its diplomatic approach. According to state media, Kim reiterated that any improvements in bilateral relations hinge on Washington's attitude.

The declaration came as North Korea concluded its Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party with a military parade in Pyongyang. Kim asserted that the country's international stature has significantly improved and emphasized the agenda to bolster nuclear capabilities and operational reach in the next five years.

While Kim opened the door for potential discussions with the United States if it ceases its confrontational policies, he maintained a hardline stance against South Korea, describing it as the 'most hostile enemy.' He criticized South Korea's efforts for peace as insincere, warning of unilateral actions if provoked.

