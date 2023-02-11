Mumbai reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 30

Mumbai reported five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally of coronavirus infections in the city to 11,55,289, while no fresh death tied to the viral disease was recorded in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a bulletin.

On Friday, Mumbai had logged five new cases and no death.

As per the bulletin, the city now has 30 active cases. The number of recovered patients touched 11,35,512, with the discharge of three patients in the last 24 hours. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 2,02,191 days, it said. As many as 1,772 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total of samples analysed so far to 1,87,32,671.

COVID-19 cases in the city grew by 0.0003 per cent between February 4 and February 10, it said.

