Greece will do all it can to prevent disasters like rail crash-spox
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greece will do everything it can to prevent a repeat of a train disaster which killed at least 46 people, government spokesman Giannis Economou said on Thursday.
"We have an obligation to do everything to never live moments like this ever again," he told a news briefing.
