Left Menu

Mumbai logs 18 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 82

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 22:38 IST
Mumbai logs 18 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 82
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Thursday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,55,482, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 with no fresh addition to the figure since the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported seven COVID-19 cases and zero death.

According to the bulletin, the city has 82 active coronavirus cases with no addition made to the count in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients stood static at 11,35,653.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 70,906 days, it said.

As many as 1,499 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking their total count to 1,87,66,010, said the BMC.

The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 2 and March 8 was 0.0011 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023