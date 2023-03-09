Mumbai logs 18 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 82

Mumbai on Thursday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,55,482, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 with no fresh addition to the figure since the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported seven COVID-19 cases and zero death.

According to the bulletin, the city has 82 active coronavirus cases with no addition made to the count in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients stood static at 11,35,653.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 70,906 days, it said.

As many as 1,499 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking their total count to 1,87,66,010, said the BMC.

The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 2 and March 8 was 0.0011 per cent, it added.

