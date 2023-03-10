Left Menu

Gujarat: Hippopotamus attacks Vadodara zoo curator, security supervisor; leaves them grievously injured

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the curator of the Sayajibaug Zoo, maintained by the city civic body, visited the hippopotamus enclosure to check on the animal as part of a routine round, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said.The enraged animal charged at curator Pratyush Patankar and security supervisor Ithap Rohidas and left them grievously injured.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:24 IST
Gujarat: Hippopotamus attacks Vadodara zoo curator, security supervisor; leaves them grievously injured
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The curator of a zoo in Gujarat's Vadodara city and its security supervisor suffered serious injuries after a hippopotamus attacked them in an enclosure, an official said on Friday.

Both the injured persons are being treated and the condition of the security supervisor is critical, he said. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the curator of the Sayajibaug Zoo, maintained by the city civic body, visited the hippopotamus enclosure to check on the animal as part of a routine round, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said.

The enraged animal charged at curator Pratyush Patankar and security supervisor Ithap Rohidas and left them grievously injured. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

''Both of them sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by the hippopotamus in its enclosure. They sustained multiple fractures, and both are under medical supervision. The condition of the security supervisor is critical due to blood loss. Doctors are trying to stabilise their condition,'' Pani said.

The Vadodara zoo is home to female hippopotamus Dimpy and its offspring Mangal. In the past, Dimpy had attacked and killed her male mate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023