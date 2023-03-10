Gujarat: Hippopotamus attacks Vadodara zoo curator, security supervisor; leaves them grievously injured

The curator of a zoo in Gujarat's Vadodara city and its security supervisor suffered serious injuries after a hippopotamus attacked them in an enclosure, an official said on Friday.

Both the injured persons are being treated and the condition of the security supervisor is critical, he said. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the curator of the Sayajibaug Zoo, maintained by the city civic body, visited the hippopotamus enclosure to check on the animal as part of a routine round, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said.

The enraged animal charged at curator Pratyush Patankar and security supervisor Ithap Rohidas and left them grievously injured. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

''Both of them sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by the hippopotamus in its enclosure. They sustained multiple fractures, and both are under medical supervision. The condition of the security supervisor is critical due to blood loss. Doctors are trying to stabilise their condition,'' Pani said.

The Vadodara zoo is home to female hippopotamus Dimpy and its offspring Mangal. In the past, Dimpy had attacked and killed her male mate.

