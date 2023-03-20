Left Menu

Gold rallies Rs 1,400 to touch life-time high; silver zooms Rs 1,860

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:32 IST
Gold rallies Rs 1,400 to touch life-time high; silver zooms Rs 1,860

Gold price rallied Rs 1,400 to touch a life-time high of Rs 60,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 58,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,860 to Rs 69,340 per kilogramme.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,100 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,400 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,005 per ounce and USD 22.55 per ounce, respectively.

Comex Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Monday and rose to a fresh 52-week high of USD 2,005 per ounce, Gandhi said.

''Bullions continue surge, with gold on domestic front hitting a new life-time high of over Rs 60,000, as a wave of banking crises shook global markets and put bullion on track for its biggest weekly rise in three years, while bets solidified for a less aggressive Fed in its fight against inflation,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023