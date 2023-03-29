Oxygen plant of Guwahati Medical College inaugurated

An Oxygen plant with 500 Litres Per Minute (LPM) capacity, set up at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital's Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre, was dedicated to the people on Wednesday by Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government is taking every measure to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of the state, Mahanta said.

''The government's aim is to provide affordable healthcare to every citizen of Assam and it is equipping state-run hospitals with modern critical equipment like oxygen plants to meet any future eventuality'', he said.

The oxygen plant has been set up by Bayer, a global enterprise in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture, in partnership with LabourNet as part of its CSR initiative.

Bayer's Vice President Rachna Panda said the company has a long-standing reputation as a healthcare pioneer and is collaborating closely with multiple partners to enhance the public health infrastructure of the country. ''As part of this endeavour, we are delighted to support the Assam government's efforts to establish essential health infrastructure such as oxygen plants in public hospitals,'' she said.

The plant, when operated for eight hours a day, can produce 2,02,500 litres of oxygen in a year, equivalent to 1800 oxygen cylinders.

