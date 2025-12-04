Soccer-Bayern beat Union Berlin 3-2 in German Cup thanks to two own goals

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich benefitted from two own goals by hosts Union Berlin and survived intense second half pressure before earning a 3-2 victory on Wednesday to reach the German Cup quarter-finals. With all five goals coming from set pieces, the Bavarians exacted revenge for their 2-2 draw at Union in the Bundesliga in November that ended their 16-game winning start to the season across all competitions.

The hosts found themselves a goal down after 12 minutes when Joshua Kimmich floated a corner to the far post and the ball bounced off Union's Ilyas Ansah for an own goal. It was another Kimmich corner 12 minutes later that led to their second goal with Bundesliga leading scorer Harry Kane heading it in.

Union pulled a goal back with Leopold Querfeld beating Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer with a 40th-minute penalty but teammate Diogo Leite headed in their second own goal of the evening from Michael Olise's free kick deep in first half stoppage time. The Portuguese made amends eight minutes after the restart, earning another spot kick after he was elbowed by Kane in the Bayern box. With Kane booked, Querfeld sent Neuer the wrong way again to make it 3-2.

But despite pressure for much of the second half and a string of Union chances, Bayern managed to hold on for the win.

