Pope Francis has respiratory infection, needs hospital treatment
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:06 IST
Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Vatican said the 86-year-old pope had complained of breathing difficulties in recent days. It added that tests showed he did not have COVID-19.
